Sudan's Hidden Famine: Starvation Amid Conflict and Blocked Aid
In Sudan, a severe famine has gripped the nation, exacerbated by ongoing civil war and governmental restrictions on international aid delivery. With half of the population suffering from hunger, and hundreds dying each day, aid organizations face significant hurdles in bringing relief due to blockages by the Sudanese army and the RSF. The situation exposes critical flaws in the global hunger relief system.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:01 IST
In Sudan, a deadly famine fueled by civil war and governmental restrictions is causing hundreds of deaths daily. Aid groups struggle to deliver life-saving food, obstructed mainly by the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Raous Fleg, a mother in a displaced persons camp, relies on foraged leaves to feed her family. Her mother has already succumbed to hunger. The camp houses 50,000 people, but food aid is frequently blocked.
The United Nations (UN) and NGOs face severe challenges reaching those in dire need, exposing significant vulnerabilities in the global hunger relief system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- famine
- hunger
- aid blockage
- UN
- RSF
- starvation
- conflict
- humanitarian crisis
- food emergency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pushing Boundaries: First Private Spacewalk by SpaceX Astronauts
South Korea's Emergency Medical Response Amid Young Doctors' Strike
Tens of Millions Tune in for High-Stakes U.S. Presidential Debate
North Korea's Provocative Missile Launch Raises Global Tensions
Thailand's PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Unveils Economic Stimulus Plan