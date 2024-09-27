Sudan's Hidden Famine: Starvation Amid Conflict and Blocked Aid

In Sudan, a deadly famine fueled by civil war and governmental restrictions is causing hundreds of deaths daily. Aid groups struggle to deliver life-saving food, obstructed mainly by the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Raous Fleg, a mother in a displaced persons camp, relies on foraged leaves to feed her family. Her mother has already succumbed to hunger. The camp houses 50,000 people, but food aid is frequently blocked.

The United Nations (UN) and NGOs face severe challenges reaching those in dire need, exposing significant vulnerabilities in the global hunger relief system.

(With inputs from agencies.)