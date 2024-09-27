Left Menu

Police Intercept Thrissur ATM Heist Gang in High-Speed Chase

Tamil Nadu police intercepted a gang suspected in the Thrissur ATM heist after a high-speed chase that involved ramming vehicles and dodging stones thrown by passers-by. One suspect was killed, another injured, and six were detained. Two police officers also sustained injuries in the confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namakkal(Tn) | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu police on Friday apprehended a gang suspected of involvement in the bold Thrissur ATM heist during a dramatic high-speed chase in Namakkal district. The pursuit came to a violent end as the gang attempted to escape by ramming into cars and two-wheelers.

One suspect was fatally shot by law enforcement, while another was injured and taken to a government hospital. Two police officers, including an inspector, were also hospitalized after sustaining injuries in the altercation. ''They necessitated a situation forcing the police to open fire,'' Salem Range DIG E.S. Uma informed the press.

The police had initially attempted to stop the gang's container truck, but the driver refused to comply, prompting additional forces to intervene. The vehicle was eventually intercepted, leading to the arrest of one suspect and the detention of six others. Upon inspection, a car hidden within the truck was seized, and investigations are underway to confirm the gang's involvement in the Thrissur ATM heist, said Namakkal district SP Rajesh Khanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

