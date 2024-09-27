U.S. Navy Intercepts Projectiles in Bab al-Mandab Strait

U.S. Navy warships navigating the Bab al-Mandab Strait successfully intercepted a series of projectiles launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, according to a U.S. official who spoke on Friday under anonymity.

The projectiles, including both missiles and drones, did not cause any damage to the three warships operating in the area, the official stated, noting that the information is preliminary and subject to change.

Earlier on Friday, the Houthis announced they had targeted three U.S. destroyers in the Red Sea using 23 ballistic and winged missiles along with a drone.

(With inputs from agencies.)