Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Faces Lokayukta Inquiry in Land Denotification Case

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy appeared before the Lokayukta police for questioning in connection with a land denotification case. The ruling Congress in Karnataka has urged the Lokayukta to expedite its probe into the alleged denotification of 1.11 acres of land involving former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy insists he has committed no illegal act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:45 IST
Kumaraswamy Faces Lokayukta Inquiry in Land Denotification Case
Kumaraswamy
  • Country:
  • India

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday appeared before the Lokayukta police for questioning in connection with a land denotification case.

''He was questioned in the Gangenahalli denotification case,'' a Lokayukta official said.

The ruling Congress in Karnataka last week asked the Lokayukta to expedite its probe against former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy, also a former CM in connection with the alleged denotification of land here.

Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Santhosh Lad held a joint press conference on September 19 and released documents regarding the denotification of 1.11 acres of land at Gangenahalli in Kasaba hobli of Bengaluru North.

Kumaraswamy said he has nothing to do with the case and he has never done anything that is illegal while in power and during his tenure as CM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024