Kumaraswamy Faces Lokayukta Inquiry in Land Denotification Case
JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy appeared before the Lokayukta police for questioning in connection with a land denotification case. The ruling Congress in Karnataka has urged the Lokayukta to expedite its probe into the alleged denotification of 1.11 acres of land involving former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy insists he has committed no illegal act.
JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday appeared before the Lokayukta police for questioning in connection with a land denotification case.
''He was questioned in the Gangenahalli denotification case,'' a Lokayukta official said.
The ruling Congress in Karnataka last week asked the Lokayukta to expedite its probe against former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy, also a former CM in connection with the alleged denotification of land here.
Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Santhosh Lad held a joint press conference on September 19 and released documents regarding the denotification of 1.11 acres of land at Gangenahalli in Kasaba hobli of Bengaluru North.
Kumaraswamy said he has nothing to do with the case and he has never done anything that is illegal while in power and during his tenure as CM.
