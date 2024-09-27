Left Menu

Man Charged in Attack on Woman Constable at Police Station

A 42-year-old man, Babasaheb Janglu Sonawane, allegedly attacked a woman constable at Vitthalwadi police station. Already injured, he slashed his neck before attacking the constable with a blade. Both were hospitalized. Sonawane is charged with attempt to murder and other offenses, while the investigation continues.

Updated: 27-09-2024 21:08 IST
Man Charged in Attack on Woman Constable at Police Station
A 42-year-old man, Babasaheb Janglu Sonawane, has been charged with attempting to murder a woman constable at the Vitthalwadi police station in Ulhasnagar, an official said on Friday.

Sonawane, who had injured himself before arriving at the station, attacked the constable using a blade after locking himself in a room with her and other officers. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials managed to overpower Sonawane, and both he and the injured constable were taken to a hospital for treatment. An FIR was registered against Sonawane, and further investigation is underway.

