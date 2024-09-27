Left Menu

Court Seeks Update on Measures Against Illegal Chinese Garlic

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench requested information from the state and central governments regarding efforts to halt the illegal sale of Chinese garlic. The case, initiated by lawyer Motilal Yadav, claims that this banned product is being sold openly despite health concerns. A laboratory test has been ordered.

Court Seeks Update on Measures Against Illegal Chinese Garlic
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has demanded comprehensive updates from the state government about efforts to curb the illegal sale of Chinese garlic.

This action follows a public interest litigation filed by lawyer Motilal Yadav, alleging that Chinese garlic, banned due to health risks, is being sold openly in markets.

The central government has been directed to submit its order on the ban and detail measures taken to stop the import of the prohibited garlic. The next hearing is set for October 1.

