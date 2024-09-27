Court Seeks Update on Measures Against Illegal Chinese Garlic
The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench requested information from the state and central governments regarding efforts to halt the illegal sale of Chinese garlic. The case, initiated by lawyer Motilal Yadav, claims that this banned product is being sold openly despite health concerns. A laboratory test has been ordered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has demanded comprehensive updates from the state government about efforts to curb the illegal sale of Chinese garlic.
This action follows a public interest litigation filed by lawyer Motilal Yadav, alleging that Chinese garlic, banned due to health risks, is being sold openly in markets.
The central government has been directed to submit its order on the ban and detail measures taken to stop the import of the prohibited garlic. The next hearing is set for October 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
State Government Accedes to Junior Doctors' Demands Amid Protests
State Governments Empower Biogas Sector to Save Rs 50,000 Crore Annually
Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes State Government Over Flooding
Manipur Tribals' Forum Accuses State Government of Bias Against Kuki-Zo Communities
Mizoram Landowners Call Off Blockade After Assurances from State Government