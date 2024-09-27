High-Stakes Diplomacy: Blinken and Wang Yi's Critical Talks Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in critical discussions on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Friday, as Ukraine's President dismissed China's proposals for ending Russia's war.

The high-stakes meeting at China's U.N. mission followed reports by Reuters that Russia has initiated a weapons program in China to develop long-range attack drones for its military operations. As China criticized U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, it also urged the United States to lift trade tariffs and opposed potential bans on Chinese technology.

The world's two leading economies face profound disagreements over Ukraine, Gaza, export controls, and human rights. Relations hit a low last year with the spy balloon incident but efforts to maintain dialogue continue, with an upcoming call planned between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)