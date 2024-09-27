High-Stakes Diplomacy: Blinken and Wang Yi's Critical Talks Amid Rising Tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in New York amid escalating tensions. Key issues discussed included Russia's reported weapons program in China, U.S.-China trade tariffs, Taiwan, and national security. The meeting aimed to maintain open communication channels and ease bilateral frictions.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in critical discussions on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Friday, as Ukraine's President dismissed China's proposals for ending Russia's war.
The high-stakes meeting at China's U.N. mission followed reports by Reuters that Russia has initiated a weapons program in China to develop long-range attack drones for its military operations. As China criticized U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, it also urged the United States to lift trade tariffs and opposed potential bans on Chinese technology.
The world's two leading economies face profound disagreements over Ukraine, Gaza, export controls, and human rights. Relations hit a low last year with the spy balloon incident but efforts to maintain dialogue continue, with an upcoming call planned between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- diplomacy
- U.S.-China relations
- Blinken
- Wang Yi
- Russia
- Ukraine
- tariffs
- Taiwan
- security
- Xi Biden call
ALSO READ
Unity in Mourning: Ukraine's Diverse Communities Honor Fallen Soldier
US Strategies in Containing Russia and China Explained
Russian Deputy Minister Boasts of Ukraine War Expertise
China Urges Unity, Russia Criticizes U.S. at Beijing Defence Forum
Biden and Starmer Discuss Ukraine Amid Policy Shifts and Concerns of Escalation