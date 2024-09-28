Judge to Consider Objections in Boeing 737 MAX Plea Deal
U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor is set to conduct a hearing on October 11 regarding objections from relatives of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims and Polish national airline LOT. They are disputing a plea deal in which Boeing agreed to plead guilty to criminal fraud conspiracy and pay $487 million.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor announced he will hold a hearing on October 11 to review objections from the families of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims concerning the planemaker's plea agreement.
In the agreement finalized on July 24, Boeing agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge and pay up to $487 million, following a breach of a 2021 deferred prosecution deal.
Victims' families and Polish national airline LOT, however, argue that the fine is insufficient and have raised other concerns about the agreement. Judge O'Connor will consider these objections before making a final decision on the plea deal.
