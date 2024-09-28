Left Menu

WADA Appeals Decision Clearing Jannik Sinner of Wrongdoing

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against an independent tribunal's decision to clear tennis player Jannik Sinner of wrongdoing after failing drug tests. WADA aims to impose a one-to-two-year ineligibility period for Sinner, who won major titles this year.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has officially filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) challenging an independent tribunal's decision to absolve world number one Jannik Sinner of any wrongdoing following failed drug tests, WADA announced on Saturday.

According to WADA, the tribunal's ruling of "no fault or negligence" does not align with the applicable regulations, prompting the agency to seek a review.

In light of these findings, WADA intends to pursue a period of ineligibility ranging from one to two years for Sinner, who has claimed victory at both the Australian Open and U.S. Open this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

