WADA Appeals Decision Clearing Jannik Sinner of Wrongdoing

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has officially filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) challenging an independent tribunal's decision to absolve world number one Jannik Sinner of any wrongdoing following failed drug tests, WADA announced on Saturday.

According to WADA, the tribunal's ruling of "no fault or negligence" does not align with the applicable regulations, prompting the agency to seek a review.

In light of these findings, WADA intends to pursue a period of ineligibility ranging from one to two years for Sinner, who has claimed victory at both the Australian Open and U.S. Open this year.

