Former Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann Fined for Chainsaw Incident
Former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has been fined 135,000 euros for damaging his neighbor's garage with a chainsaw. Initially fined 420,000 euros, the penalty was reduced on appeal. Lehmann has accepted responsibility and settled the issue with his neighbor.
Former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has been fined 135,000 euros (equivalent to $150,700) by a court in Starnberg for using a chainsaw to damage his neighbor's garage.
Initially, Lehmann was fined 420,000 euros for the incident, but the amount was reduced on appeal. The incident occurred in July 2022, and Lehmann has since taken responsibility for his actions.
According to Lehmann's lawyer, Florian Ufer, Lehmann has reached an agreement with his neighbor and has also settled outstanding parking fees at Munich Airport.
