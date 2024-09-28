Former Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann Fined for Chainsaw Incident

Former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has been fined 135,000 euros (equivalent to $150,700) by a court in Starnberg for using a chainsaw to damage his neighbor's garage.

Initially, Lehmann was fined 420,000 euros for the incident, but the amount was reduced on appeal. The incident occurred in July 2022, and Lehmann has since taken responsibility for his actions.

According to Lehmann's lawyer, Florian Ufer, Lehmann has reached an agreement with his neighbor and has also settled outstanding parking fees at Munich Airport.

