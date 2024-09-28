Maharashtra's Lok Adalat Settles Major Compensation Claims

In a significant development, Maharashtra's Thane district hosted the National Lok Adalat, resulting in the settlement of a Rs 4.50 crore compensation claim. The claim pertained to the death of Pankaj Ramesh Shedge, a senior IT employee, in a road accident in 2022.

Shedge, who earned an annual salary of USD 110,000, was tragically killed when his scooter was struck by a truck on the Panvel-Mumbra Road. His family had initially sought Rs 30 crore in damages, a claim vigorously represented by Advocate G A Vinod.

Apart from Shedge's case, other substantial claims, ranging from Rs 1.33 crore to Rs 56.80 lakh, were also settled. The settlements were officially handed over in a ceremony attended by key judicial and legal officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)