Maharashtra's Lok Adalat Settles Major Compensation Claims

In Maharashtra's Thane district, the National Lok Adalat settled a significant compensation claim of Rs 4.50 crore for the family of Pankaj Ramesh Shedge, who died in a road accident in 2022. Numerous other claims, including amounts up to Rs 1.33 crore, were also settled during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:35 IST
Maharashtra's Lok Adalat Settles Major Compensation Claims
In a significant development, Maharashtra's Thane district hosted the National Lok Adalat, resulting in the settlement of a Rs 4.50 crore compensation claim. The claim pertained to the death of Pankaj Ramesh Shedge, a senior IT employee, in a road accident in 2022.

Shedge, who earned an annual salary of USD 110,000, was tragically killed when his scooter was struck by a truck on the Panvel-Mumbra Road. His family had initially sought Rs 30 crore in damages, a claim vigorously represented by Advocate G A Vinod.

Apart from Shedge's case, other substantial claims, ranging from Rs 1.33 crore to Rs 56.80 lakh, were also settled. The settlements were officially handed over in a ceremony attended by key judicial and legal officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

