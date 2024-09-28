Russian Forces Strike Medical Center in Sumy Twice, Killing Nine

Russian forces targeted a medical center in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on Saturday morning, and struck again during evacuation, killing nine people, officials said.

According to Ukrainian prosecutors, the hospital housed 86 patients and 38 staff members during the attacks. 'The initial strike killed one person and damaged multiple floors,' Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged global attention to Russia's attacks on civilian structures, stressing that force is the solution to achieve peace. Authorities reported the strikes were executed using drones, and recent escalations follow Ukrainian operations in Russia's Kursk region.

