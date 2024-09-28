Left Menu

Russian Forces Strike Medical Center in Sumy Twice, Killing Nine

Russian forces attacked a medical center in Sumy, Ukraine, twice on Saturday, resulting in nine deaths. The strikes occurred as the building was being evacuated, involving 86 patients and 38 staff. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned the attacks, calling for global attention and force against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:57 IST
Russian Forces Strike Medical Center in Sumy Twice, Killing Nine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces targeted a medical center in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on Saturday morning, and struck again during evacuation, killing nine people, officials said.

According to Ukrainian prosecutors, the hospital housed 86 patients and 38 staff members during the attacks. 'The initial strike killed one person and damaged multiple floors,' Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged global attention to Russia's attacks on civilian structures, stressing that force is the solution to achieve peace. Authorities reported the strikes were executed using drones, and recent escalations follow Ukrainian operations in Russia's Kursk region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

