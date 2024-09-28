Left Menu

Delhi Democracy in Turmoil: Atishi Accuses BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of undermining democracy by conducting an illegal election for a member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's standing committee. She announced plans to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the election held on Friday. Meanwhile, the BJP rebutted her claims, citing provisions in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

Delhi Democracy in Turmoil: Atishi Accuses BJP
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining democracy by conducting what she termed as an 'illegal and unconstitutional' election for a member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) standing committee.

In a press conference, Atishi announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to approach the Supreme Court to contest the election, which saw the BJP win the vacant seat unopposed after AAP councillors abstained from voting.

Atishi challenged the BJP to dissolve the MCD and face fresh elections to establish who the people want to govern the civic body, asserting that democracy and constitutional laws were being flouted.

