Assam Imposes Mobile Internet Blackout for Recruitment Exam

Mobile internet services in Assam will be suspended for eight hours on Sunday to ensure fair conduct during the written examination for Grade III recruitment. This follows a similar suspension earlier in September. The exams will be held in two sessions, with 7,34,080 candidates set to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:39 IST
Mobile internet services in Assam will be disabled for eight hours on Sunday to prevent malpractices during the written examination for Grade III recruitment.

The suspension will last from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to an official release on Saturday. Authorities urged the public to tolerate the inconvenience in the interest of a fair examination process for the state's youth.

This follows a previous suspension on September 15 during the first phase of the Grade III exam. Over 7,34,080 candidates are eligible for the examination, which will be held in two sessions on the same day.

