Assam Imposes Mobile Internet Blackout for Recruitment Exam

Mobile internet services in Assam will be disabled for eight hours on Sunday to prevent malpractices during the written examination for Grade III recruitment.

The suspension will last from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to an official release on Saturday. Authorities urged the public to tolerate the inconvenience in the interest of a fair examination process for the state's youth.

This follows a previous suspension on September 15 during the first phase of the Grade III exam. Over 7,34,080 candidates are eligible for the examination, which will be held in two sessions on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)