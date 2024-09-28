Iran Rallies Muslims to Support Hezbollah Amid Leadership Strikes

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Muslims on Saturday to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against Israel's 'wicked regime'.

Following the Israeli army's announcement of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's death, Khamenei stated that the region's fate would be shaped by resistance forces, particularly Hezbollah, state media reported.

Iranian reports indicated that General Abbas Nilforoushan, a deputy commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, also died in the strikes. President Masoud Pezeshkian partly blamed the U.S. for Nasrallah's death, citing American weapon supplies to Israel. In a post on X, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani pledged that Nasrallah's mission would continue. Khamenei has been relocated to a secure area amid ongoing coordination with Hezbollah and other allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)