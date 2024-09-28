Left Menu

Regional Reactions to the Killing of Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

The article captures reactions from regional politicians and groups following the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Statements vary from mourning and calls for unity to condemnation of violence and vows of continued resistance, reflecting the complex political landscape in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:06 IST
The Israeli airstrike on Friday that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut has elicited a wide range of reactions from regional politicians and groups.

Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a statement emphasizing that Nasrallah's mission for Jerusalem's liberation will continue, while Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis expressed that his martyrdom would bolster their resolve for sacrifice and continuity.

In contrast, Israel's Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi, celebrated Nasrallah's elimination as a necessary measure to protect Israeli civilians and vowed to continue dismantling Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

