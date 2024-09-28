Regional Reactions to the Killing of Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
Updated: 28-09-2024 20:06 IST
The Israeli airstrike on Friday that killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut has elicited a wide range of reactions from regional politicians and groups.
Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a statement emphasizing that Nasrallah's mission for Jerusalem's liberation will continue, while Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis expressed that his martyrdom would bolster their resolve for sacrifice and continuity.
In contrast, Israel's Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi, celebrated Nasrallah's elimination as a necessary measure to protect Israeli civilians and vowed to continue dismantling Hezbollah.
