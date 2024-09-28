Jaishankar Calls for Urgent Action to Resolve Global Conflicts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a stern warning on Saturday, emphasizing that the world cannot adopt a fatalistic attitude toward ongoing large-scale violence. He stressed the urgency of finding solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza during his address at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Jaishankar pointed out that peace and development must go hand-in-hand, noting that when challenges arise, both aspects need equal consideration. He highlighted the economic impacts especially on the weak and vulnerable, and insisted that conflicts must be resolved as their broader consequences cannot be ignored.

The minister reiterated the importance of adhering to agreed principles and shared objectives of the world order, advocating for respect for international law. He stated that global security and stability depend on those who lead setting the right example and rejecting violations of fundamental tenets.

