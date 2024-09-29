Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike

In a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, Israel has killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike in Beirut. The Israeli military confirmed the strike on Hezbollah's central command headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, stating it eliminated Nasrallah. Hezbollah subsequently confirmed his death.

Nasrallah's death deals a major blow to Hezbollah and Iran, removing a key figure in Tehran's network of allied groups in the Arab world. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the strike as a necessary step to 'change the balance of power in the region.' U.S. President Joe Biden also supported Israel's right to self-defense, calling Nasrallah's death a measure of justice.

As Israeli strikes continued to hammer Beirut's southern suburbs, Iran's Revolutionary Guards deputy commander, Abbas Nilforoushan, was also reported killed. The death toll from recent Israeli attacks has soared, with over 1,000 people killed and more than 6,000 wounded, leading to mass displacement across Lebanon. Air raid sirens were heard across Israel, indicating the high tension in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)