Canada's Humanitarian Aid Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Canada has voiced grave concern over the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. In response, the Canadian foreign ministry announced a humanitarian aid package worth C$10 million ($7.4 million) aimed at assisting civilians in Lebanon.

The ministry underscored the urgency of protecting civilians, including humanitarian workers, from harm. It reiterated Canada's call for a 21-day ceasefire across the volatile Lebanon-Israel border.

This move aligns with international pleas for an immediate halt to hostilities. ($1 = 1.3512 Canadian dollars)

(With inputs from agencies.)