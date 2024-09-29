Left Menu

Canada's Humanitarian Aid Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Canada expresses significant concern about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The Canadian foreign ministry has pledged C$10 million for humanitarian assistance to Lebanese civilians. Canada urges all conflicting parties to protect civilians and calls for a 21-day ceasefire at the Lebanon-Israel border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 29-09-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 02:17 IST
Canada's Humanitarian Aid Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada has voiced grave concern over the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. In response, the Canadian foreign ministry announced a humanitarian aid package worth C$10 million ($7.4 million) aimed at assisting civilians in Lebanon.

The ministry underscored the urgency of protecting civilians, including humanitarian workers, from harm. It reiterated Canada's call for a 21-day ceasefire across the volatile Lebanon-Israel border.

This move aligns with international pleas for an immediate halt to hostilities. ($1 = 1.3512 Canadian dollars)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024