Canada's Humanitarian Aid Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Canada expresses significant concern about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The Canadian foreign ministry has pledged C$10 million for humanitarian assistance to Lebanese civilians. Canada urges all conflicting parties to protect civilians and calls for a 21-day ceasefire at the Lebanon-Israel border.
Canada has voiced grave concern over the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. In response, the Canadian foreign ministry announced a humanitarian aid package worth C$10 million ($7.4 million) aimed at assisting civilians in Lebanon.
The ministry underscored the urgency of protecting civilians, including humanitarian workers, from harm. It reiterated Canada's call for a 21-day ceasefire across the volatile Lebanon-Israel border.
This move aligns with international pleas for an immediate halt to hostilities. ($1 = 1.3512 Canadian dollars)
