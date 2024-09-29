Left Menu

Israel Eliminates Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah in Devastating Airstrike

Israel killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike in Beirut. The death of such a key figure dealt a heavy blow to Hezbollah and its backer, Iran. This event has intensified the already escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with potential regional repercussions.

Hassan Nasrallah

In a significant escalation, Israel has killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a powerful airstrike in Beirut. The Israeli military confirmed the strike targeted Hezbollah's central command headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, delivering a crippling blow to the Iran-backed militant group.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the operation as crucial for altering the balance of power in the region, while U.S. President Joe Biden supported Israel's right to self-defense but called for a ceasefire. In the aftermath, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was moved to a secure location, highlighting the tensions' regional impact.

Heightened fears of further escalation loom, as Hezbollah vowed continued resistance, and Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned of looming threats, declaring a three-day mourning period. The broader conflict has seen more than a thousand lives lost and displaced millions, with the international community urging for de-escalation.

