Hospital Heist: Trio Nabbed in ₹21 Lakh Theft Case
Three individuals, including two former employees, have been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 21 lakh from a doctor's cabin in a Thane hospital. The suspects, tracked through CCTV footage, were apprehended in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Police recovered Rs 18 lakh of the stolen money and seized items related to the crime.
Authorities have arrested three individuals, including two former employees, for allegedly stealing Rs 21 lakh in cash from a doctor's cabin at a Thane hospital, officials said Sunday.
On September 21, the doctor discovered his cabin had been burgled. CCTV footage revealed a masked individual stole the money, said Rahulkumar Patil, Senior Inspector at Kashigaon police station.
An investigation suggested the involvement of someone familiar. Police initially detained a 32-year-old ex-staffer from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, on September 24. During questioning, it emerged that the doctor's 28-year-old former driver from Katihar, Bihar, committed the theft, along with a 34-year-old male accomplice from UP. Authorities recovered Rs 18 lakh, an auto-rickshaw, and crime-related items. The three suspects face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
