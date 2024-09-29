Hospital Heist: Trio Nabbed in ₹21 Lakh Theft Case

Authorities have arrested three individuals, including two former employees, for allegedly stealing Rs 21 lakh in cash from a doctor's cabin at a Thane hospital, officials said Sunday.

On September 21, the doctor discovered his cabin had been burgled. CCTV footage revealed a masked individual stole the money, said Rahulkumar Patil, Senior Inspector at Kashigaon police station.

An investigation suggested the involvement of someone familiar. Police initially detained a 32-year-old ex-staffer from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, on September 24. During questioning, it emerged that the doctor's 28-year-old former driver from Katihar, Bihar, committed the theft, along with a 34-year-old male accomplice from UP. Authorities recovered Rs 18 lakh, an auto-rickshaw, and crime-related items. The three suspects face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)