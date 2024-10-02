PM Modi Praises Swachh Bharat Mission as a Landmark People's Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the Swachh Bharat Mission as the largest and most successful people's movement of the 21st century, highlighting its impact on public health and prosperity.

Speaking at an event celebrating 10 years of the mission, Modi emphasized that mass participation transformed the campaign into a path to prosperity for India. More than 28 crore people participated in over 27 lakh events within just 15 days during the 'Sewa Pakhwada.'

Chief ministers, ministers, and other representatives played key roles in this national effort. Modi inaugurated Rs 10,000 crore worth of projects under the Swachh Bharat and AMRUT 2.0 missions, including water and sewage treatment plants across several states.

Highlighting the mission's long-term legacy, Modi stated that the Swachh Bharat Mission would be remembered when discussing 21st-century India, even after a thousand years.

The prime minister criticized previous governments for neglecting basic sanitation issues, asserting that they did not consider dirt and lack of toilets as national problems. He pointed out that defecating in the open was an insult to marginalized communities and an inconvenience for women.

Studies showed that the mission is saving children's lives, with an international study indicating annual savings of 60,000 to 70,000 children and a UNICEF report showing that 90 percent of women feel safer due to the construction of household toilets. The World Health Organization credited the mission with saving 300,000 lives between 2014 and 2019 by reducing deaths from diarrhea.

Modi also noted the increased respect and pride among sanitation workers, stating that cleanliness should be a lifelong value passed from generation to generation.

