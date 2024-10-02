EU Court Upholds Ban on Legal Advice to Russian Entities

The EU Court of Justice on Wednesday solidified its stance by upholding a ban on the provision of legal advice to Russian entities and individuals. This measure, originally introduced in 2022, forms part of the extensive sanctions levied by the European Union against Russia in reaction to its incursion into Ukraine.

The court's ruling followed appeals from the Dutch bar association of Brussels, the Paris bar, and other associations, which had sought the annulment of the measure. However, the court clarified that the prohibition specifically targets legal advice disconnected from judicial proceedings.

In a statement, the Court emphasized, 'The prohibition thus applies only to legal advice that has no link with judicial proceedings. The General Court adds that legal advice provided to natural persons, in particular, does not fall within the scope of the prohibition.' This ruling underscores the EU's commitment to maintaining stringent sanctions against Russia.

