Left Menu

EU Court Upholds Ban on Legal Advice to Russian Entities

The EU Court of Justice has upheld a ban on providing legal advice to Russian entities and individuals. This measure, introduced in 2022, is part of the EU's sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The ruling was in response to requests from several bar associations to annul the measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:22 IST
EU Court Upholds Ban on Legal Advice to Russian Entities
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The EU Court of Justice on Wednesday solidified its stance by upholding a ban on the provision of legal advice to Russian entities and individuals. This measure, originally introduced in 2022, forms part of the extensive sanctions levied by the European Union against Russia in reaction to its incursion into Ukraine.

The court's ruling followed appeals from the Dutch bar association of Brussels, the Paris bar, and other associations, which had sought the annulment of the measure. However, the court clarified that the prohibition specifically targets legal advice disconnected from judicial proceedings.

In a statement, the Court emphasized, 'The prohibition thus applies only to legal advice that has no link with judicial proceedings. The General Court adds that legal advice provided to natural persons, in particular, does not fall within the scope of the prohibition.' This ruling underscores the EU's commitment to maintaining stringent sanctions against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024