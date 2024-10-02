Left Menu

Philippines Showcases Military Might at ADAS Exhibition Amid South China Sea Tensions

Global defence contractors, including firms like Lockheed Martin and Saab, displayed advanced military technology at an exhibition in Manila. The Philippines is investing $35 billion over the next decade to modernise its military, amidst ongoing territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea. The event highlighted the involvement of international allies and the urgency of enhancing the country's defence capabilities.

Updated: 02-10-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:33 IST
Philippines Showcases Military Might at ADAS Exhibition Amid South China Sea Tensions

Global defence contractors unveiled their cutting-edge military technology in Manila as the Philippines advances a multi-billion-dollar initiative to modernise its forces amidst increasing tensions in the South China Sea. A total of 291 firms participated in the exhibition, showcasing weapons and systems from major players like Lockheed Martin, Saab, and the BrahMos joint venture.

Chester Cabalza, president of International Development and Security Cooperation, noted that the Philippines is emerging as a significant market for the defence industry. With a $35 billion allocation over the next decade, Manila aims to boost its military capabilities in response to ongoing confrontations with China.

Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the Philippines is expanding its security partnerships beyond traditional ally the United States, collaborating with nations such as Japan and Australia. The exhibition also featured new companies and nations like Britain and France, reflecting the Philippines' growing role in regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

