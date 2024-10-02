Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Ensures Safe Return of Stranded Citizens from Nepal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that 23 people from the state, stranded due to landslides in Nepal, are safe and being brought back. Nepal's PM K P Sharma Oli stated over 4,000 have been rescued from recent floods. Continuous rain wreaked havoc in multiple provinces, displacing thousands.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Wednesday that 23 individuals from the state, who were stranded in the landslide-hit areas of Nepal, are safe and currently en route back home.

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli revealed on Tuesday that more than 4,000 people had been rescued from the rain-induced floods and landslides that have tragically claimed 241 lives, causing widespread devastation in the Himalayan country.

The disaster began on September 26 and continued its destruction through multiple provinces until September 29, leaving thousands homeless. In response to reports of stranded individuals from Madhya Pradesh, the state government, through the Centre, contacted the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to arrange for their safe evacuation and return, said CM Yadav.

Yadav expressed great satisfaction, noting that all those stranded have been safely evacuated thanks to the tireless efforts of the Indian government. These individuals are now being transported from Nepal to India by buses and will soon reach their home districts: Jabalpur, Dindori, and Rewa, where they will reunite with their families.

The Madhya Pradesh government remains committed to the safety and welfare of its citizens in all circumstances, added Yadav. He also expressed gratitude towards the Government of Nepal, security personnel, and administrative officials for their cooperation in the safe evacuation of Madhya Pradesh citizens.

