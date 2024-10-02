India Issues Travel Advisory Amid West Asia Tensions
Due to rising tensions in West Asia, India advises its citizens against non-essential travel to Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs urges the Indian nationals in Iran to stay vigilant and in communication with the Indian Embassy. The advisory follows Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on Israel.
Amid escalating West Asian tensions, India has cautioned its citizens against non-essential travel to Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Indian nationals in Iran to remain vigilant and in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.
This advisory came following Iran's missile retaliation against Israel after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Iran would 'pay' for the missile strikes.
The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv also advised Indian nationals in Israel to stay vigilant, adhere to safety protocols, and avoid unnecessary travel within the country, staying close to safety shelters.
