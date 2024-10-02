Left Menu

India Issues Travel Advisory Amid West Asia Tensions

Due to rising tensions in West Asia, India advises its citizens against non-essential travel to Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs urges the Indian nationals in Iran to stay vigilant and in communication with the Indian Embassy. The advisory follows Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Amid escalating West Asian tensions, India has cautioned its citizens against non-essential travel to Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Indian nationals in Iran to remain vigilant and in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

This advisory came following Iran's missile retaliation against Israel after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Iran would 'pay' for the missile strikes.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv also advised Indian nationals in Israel to stay vigilant, adhere to safety protocols, and avoid unnecessary travel within the country, staying close to safety shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

