Security Forces Eliminate Six Balochistan Liberation Army Terrorists

At least six terrorists of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were killed in an operation by security forces in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, officials confirmed.

The terrorists, who had been involved in direct attacks on security forces and innocent civilians, were targeted in the Harnai area of Balochistan province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.

The exact timing of the raid remains unclear, according to Radio Pakistan.

Experts in defense stated that the elimination of these terrorists represents a significant blow to the BLA.

They highlighted that the success of the security forces signifies the weakening of the terrorist organization.

Balochistan has been grappling with a long-standing insurgency, with various separatist groups conducting attacks primarily against security forces in their bid for independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)