US Expands Trade Ban Over Forced Labor Concerns

The Department of Homeland Security announced a significant import ban on Wednesday. This measure targets products from Chinese companies, a steel manufacturer and an artificial sweetener maker, accused of utilizing forced labor in Xinjiang, China.

This move expands the US's efforts to prevent products linked to human rights abuses from entering American markets. It marks the first instance of a China-based steel and aspartame company being named under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, according to the DHS.

Undersecretary Robert Silvers emphasized the US's determination to eliminate forced labor from supply chains, stressing that no industry is exempt from scrutiny. This development represents a shift in US-China trade relations, highlighting national security and human rights concerns.

