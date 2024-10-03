Left Menu

US Expands Trade Ban Over Forced Labor Concerns

The US Department of Homeland Security has banned imports from two Chinese companies accused of using forced labor in Xinjiang. This marks a continuation of US efforts to curb human rights abuses and reflects a tougher stance on trade with China under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2024 05:13 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 05:13 IST
US Expands Trade Ban Over Forced Labor Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Department of Homeland Security announced a significant import ban on Wednesday. This measure targets products from Chinese companies, a steel manufacturer and an artificial sweetener maker, accused of utilizing forced labor in Xinjiang, China.

This move expands the US's efforts to prevent products linked to human rights abuses from entering American markets. It marks the first instance of a China-based steel and aspartame company being named under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, according to the DHS.

Undersecretary Robert Silvers emphasized the US's determination to eliminate forced labor from supply chains, stressing that no industry is exempt from scrutiny. This development represents a shift in US-China trade relations, highlighting national security and human rights concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024