Left Menu

Russia and China Strengthen Ties Amid U.S. Criticism

Russia and China are consolidating their positions on Asian affairs, particularly concerning U.S. influence in the Asia-Pacific and Taiwan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov endorsed Beijing's stance on Ukraine and stressed the need for a new Eurasian security framework. The U.S. remains a critical ally for Taiwan despite China's objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 06:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 06:54 IST
Russia and China Strengthen Ties Amid U.S. Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has reaffirmed its alliance with China, standing together on Asian issues amid mounting criticism of U.S. influence in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed in a recent interview.

Lavrov's remarks, published in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, highlighted Moscow and Beijing's shared concerns over Western advancements in the Asia-Pacific, including the growing U.S. ties with Taiwan in violation of the 'One China' principle.

Furthermore, Lavrov praised China's balanced approach towards the ongoing war in Ukraine, advocating for a new Eurasian security framework. He criticized U.S. actions and emphasized the necessity of addressing regional solutions for regional problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024