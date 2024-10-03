Russia and China Strengthen Ties Amid U.S. Criticism
Russia and China are consolidating their positions on Asian affairs, particularly concerning U.S. influence in the Asia-Pacific and Taiwan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov endorsed Beijing's stance on Ukraine and stressed the need for a new Eurasian security framework. The U.S. remains a critical ally for Taiwan despite China's objections.
Russia has reaffirmed its alliance with China, standing together on Asian issues amid mounting criticism of U.S. influence in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed in a recent interview.
Lavrov's remarks, published in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, highlighted Moscow and Beijing's shared concerns over Western advancements in the Asia-Pacific, including the growing U.S. ties with Taiwan in violation of the 'One China' principle.
Furthermore, Lavrov praised China's balanced approach towards the ongoing war in Ukraine, advocating for a new Eurasian security framework. He criticized U.S. actions and emphasized the necessity of addressing regional solutions for regional problems.
