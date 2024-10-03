Russia has reaffirmed its alliance with China, standing together on Asian issues amid mounting criticism of U.S. influence in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed in a recent interview.

Lavrov's remarks, published in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, highlighted Moscow and Beijing's shared concerns over Western advancements in the Asia-Pacific, including the growing U.S. ties with Taiwan in violation of the 'One China' principle.

Furthermore, Lavrov praised China's balanced approach towards the ongoing war in Ukraine, advocating for a new Eurasian security framework. He criticized U.S. actions and emphasized the necessity of addressing regional solutions for regional problems.

