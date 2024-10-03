Singapore Ex-Minister S Iswaran Sentenced: A Landmark Corruption Case

In a landmark verdict, Singapore's former transport minister of Indian origin, S Iswaran, was sentenced to one year in prison for corruption and obstructing justice. He pled guilty to five charges in the High Court, with Justice Vincent Hoong delivering the judgment on September 24.

The sentence exceeded the prosecution's request of six to seven months, which Justice Hoong labeled as 'manifestly inadequate' for a public servant of such high office. He emphasized that higher-ranking officials bear greater culpability, underlining the seriousness of the offenses.

This case marks the first prosecution under Section 165 in post-independent Singapore. While mitigating factors such as Iswaran's public service were considered, Justice Hoong remained unconvinced of his remorse and limited sentence reductions to a maximum of 10%.

(With inputs from agencies.)