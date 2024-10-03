Singapore's Former Transport Minister S Iswaran Jailed for Corruption

In a significant legal decision, Singapore's former transport minister S Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months in prison for corruption. The High Court found the 62-year-old guilty of accepting gifts totaling SGD 403,300 from businessmen friends over seven years, as well as one charge of obstructing justice. The sentencing reflects the judiciary's focus on maintaining integrity in public institutions.

Justice Vincent Hoong, who delivered the verdict, highlighted the considerable harm Iswaran's actions caused to public trust in governance. Despite Iswaran's pleas of innocence in a letter to the Prime Minister, the court found no remorse in his conduct. Iswaran's legal team unsuccessfully argued for a lighter sentence, while prosecutors had sought between six to seven months of jail time.

The investigation, which first emerged from a separate incident involving a private jet flight manifest, revealed Iswaran's engagement in corrupt practices while still holding high office. Highlights of Iswaran's receipt of valuable gifts were detailed alongside his significant roles overseeing critical governmental projects. The case emphasizes the importance of accountability among public officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)