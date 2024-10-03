Left Menu

Singapore's Former Transport Minister S Iswaran Jailed for Corruption

S Iswaran, Singapore's Indian-origin former transport minister, received a 12-month prison sentence for accepting gifts worth SGD 403,300 from friends over seven years. The High Court found him guilty of four corruption charges and obstructing justice, underscoring the significance of public trust in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:57 IST
Singapore's Former Transport Minister S Iswaran Jailed for Corruption
S Iswaran
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a significant legal decision, Singapore's former transport minister S Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months in prison for corruption. The High Court found the 62-year-old guilty of accepting gifts totaling SGD 403,300 from businessmen friends over seven years, as well as one charge of obstructing justice. The sentencing reflects the judiciary's focus on maintaining integrity in public institutions.

Justice Vincent Hoong, who delivered the verdict, highlighted the considerable harm Iswaran's actions caused to public trust in governance. Despite Iswaran's pleas of innocence in a letter to the Prime Minister, the court found no remorse in his conduct. Iswaran's legal team unsuccessfully argued for a lighter sentence, while prosecutors had sought between six to seven months of jail time.

The investigation, which first emerged from a separate incident involving a private jet flight manifest, revealed Iswaran's engagement in corrupt practices while still holding high office. Highlights of Iswaran's receipt of valuable gifts were detailed alongside his significant roles overseeing critical governmental projects. The case emphasizes the importance of accountability among public officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024