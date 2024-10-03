Court to Hear Case of American Accused Mercenary in Secret

A Russian court has chosen to hear the case of Stephen Hubbard, an American national accused of acting as a mercenary in Ukraine, behind closed doors. The decision, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS on Thursday, adds another layer of complexity to this international legal scrutiny.

The prosecution claims that Hubbard, a U.S. citizen, entered into a contract with a Ukrainian territorial defense unit based in the city of Izyum in February 2022. Hubbard's situation took a drastic turn when he was detained by Russian forces in April the same year.

This case represents a significant moment in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, drawing attention to the involvement of foreign nationals in regional conflicts. The closed hearing will keep the proceedings away from public and international eyes, maintaining an air of secrecy around Hubbard's fate.

