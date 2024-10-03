Court to Hear Case of American Accused Mercenary in Secret
A Russian court will conduct a closed-door hearing on the case of Stephen Hubbard, a U.S. citizen accused of mercenary activities in Ukraine. Hubbard allegedly signed a contract with a Ukrainian defense unit, and was captured by Russian forces in April 2022, according to sources.
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian court has chosen to hear the case of Stephen Hubbard, an American national accused of acting as a mercenary in Ukraine, behind closed doors. The decision, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS on Thursday, adds another layer of complexity to this international legal scrutiny.
The prosecution claims that Hubbard, a U.S. citizen, entered into a contract with a Ukrainian territorial defense unit based in the city of Izyum in February 2022. Hubbard's situation took a drastic turn when he was detained by Russian forces in April the same year.
This case represents a significant moment in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, drawing attention to the involvement of foreign nationals in regional conflicts. The closed hearing will keep the proceedings away from public and international eyes, maintaining an air of secrecy around Hubbard's fate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gisele Pelicot Demands Justice Amid Shocking French Rape Trial
Gisele Pelicot's Fight for Justice: A Shocking Trial in France
Wissam Ben Yedder Granted Freedom Before Trial
Water Crisis Cripples Karachi’s Key Industrial Sectors
Vietnamese Real Estate Tycoon Truong My Lan Faces Second Trial Amid Financial Fraud Allegations