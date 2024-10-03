Left Menu

Court to Hear Case of American Accused Mercenary in Secret

A Russian court will conduct a closed-door hearing on the case of Stephen Hubbard, a U.S. citizen accused of mercenary activities in Ukraine. Hubbard allegedly signed a contract with a Ukrainian defense unit, and was captured by Russian forces in April 2022, according to sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Russian court has chosen to hear the case of Stephen Hubbard, an American national accused of acting as a mercenary in Ukraine, behind closed doors. The decision, as reported by Russian state news agency TASS on Thursday, adds another layer of complexity to this international legal scrutiny.

The prosecution claims that Hubbard, a U.S. citizen, entered into a contract with a Ukrainian territorial defense unit based in the city of Izyum in February 2022. Hubbard's situation took a drastic turn when he was detained by Russian forces in April the same year.

This case represents a significant moment in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, drawing attention to the involvement of foreign nationals in regional conflicts. The closed hearing will keep the proceedings away from public and international eyes, maintaining an air of secrecy around Hubbard's fate.

