Supreme Justice: Bihar's Political Murders Unveiled
The Supreme Court overturned Patna High Court's acquittal of those accused in Brij Bihari Prasad's murder. Two convicts received life sentences, while six were upheld with acquittals. The case highlights Bihar's caste-related underworld tensions, with Rama Devi urging swift justice for her husband's murderers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 03-10-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:43 IST
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has set aside the Patna High Court's decision to acquit individuals accused in the murder of Brij Bihari Prasad, underscoring the convoluted political landscape in Bihar.
On Thursday, the apex court sentenced two, including former MLA Munna Shukla, to life imprisonment for their roles in the 1998 assassination of Prasad, a former minister under the Rabri Devi government.
Rama Devi, widow of the deceased and a BJP leader, expressed relief at the verdict while calling for swift action to ensure Shukla's surrender amid fears he may flee the country.
