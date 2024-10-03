Controversy Surrounds Exclusion of 'Bhole Baba' from Hathras Stampede Charge Sheet
Mayawati questions the exclusion of godman Surajpal, alias 'Bhole Baba,' from a 3,200-page charge sheet on the July 2 Hathras stampede, which resulted in 121 deaths. She alleges state government patronage. Eleven arrests have been made, with discrepancies in the length of the report causing further confusion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-10-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
BSP leader Mayawati has raised concerns over the omission of Surajpal, referred to as 'Bhole Baba,' from the 3,200-page charge sheet related to the deadly Hathras stampede on July 2, which claimed 121 lives.
The charge sheet, filed in court on Tuesday, names Devprakash Madhukar as the key accused, with ten others also arrested. However, Surajpal's exoneration suggests political shielding, Mayawati alleges.
She criticizes the Uttar Pradesh government for its silence over Surajpal's involvement and questions if this attitude will prevent similar future tragedies, branding the situation "anti-people politics."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mayawati
- Hathras
- Surajpal
- Bhole Baba
- stampede
- charge sheet
- crime
- UP government
- allegation
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Appoints Ministerial Advisory Group to Tackle Retail Crime
Elderly Men Arrested in Mumbai for Sexual Crimes Against Minors and Domestic Help
Government Launches 'Samanvaya' Portal for Nationwide Cybercrime Crackdown
US Congressman Condemns Hate Crime at Melville Temple, Calls for Accountability
New Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma Visits Crime Scene at RG Kar Medical College