Controversy Surrounds Exclusion of 'Bhole Baba' from Hathras Stampede Charge Sheet

BSP leader Mayawati has raised concerns over the omission of Surajpal, referred to as 'Bhole Baba,' from the 3,200-page charge sheet related to the deadly Hathras stampede on July 2, which claimed 121 lives.

The charge sheet, filed in court on Tuesday, names Devprakash Madhukar as the key accused, with ten others also arrested. However, Surajpal's exoneration suggests political shielding, Mayawati alleges.

She criticizes the Uttar Pradesh government for its silence over Surajpal's involvement and questions if this attitude will prevent similar future tragedies, branding the situation "anti-people politics."

(With inputs from agencies.)