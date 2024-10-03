Consultant's Death Highlights Tensions in Damascus Airstrike
A consultant for Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Majid Divani, died from injuries after an Israeli airstrike in Damascus. The incident, reported by Iran's Student News Network, coincides with similar Syrian media reports of civilian casualties. Israeli military remains silent on the foreign media reports, amidst ongoing strikes on Iran-linked targets.
Majid Divani, a consultant associated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, succumbed to injuries resulting from an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus. Iran's Student News Network broke the news on Thursday, confirming Divani's death alongside ongoing tensions in the region.
This incident aligns with separate reports by Syrian state media, stating three civilians were killed, and nine others injured in an attack on Tuesday. Syrian air defenses reportedly intercepted multiple 'hostile targets' amidst widespread explosions in Damascus.
Israel has a longstanding practice of targeting Iran-linked locations in Syria and has intensified raids since a 2021 attack by militant group Hamas on southern Israel. However, the Israeli military remains tight-lipped, opting not to comment on foreign media coverage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
