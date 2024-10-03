High Court Orders CBI Probe into Dhanbad Coal Mining Scandal
The Jharkhand High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the alleged involvement of police officers in illegal coal mining and sale in Dhanbad. The decision comes after a journalist's petition accused local authorities of collusion with the coal mafia.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Jharkhand High Court has tasked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with examining the involvement of police officials in illegal coal mining and sale in Dhanbad. The directive follows allegations made by a journalist, who accused local authorities of colluding with the coal mafia.
Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi, delivering his verdict, emphasized that the claims presented are substantial enough to warrant investigation by the premier investigative agency. He also criticized the state government's move to file a petition post-reservation of the order as unwarranted.
The case has garnered political attention, with BJP state president Babulal Marandi applauding the court's order, asserting that a CBI probe is crucial for unveiling the truth. Marandi further accused the ruling JMM-led coalition of widespread involvement in coal theft, with frequent appeals to the state government going unheard.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Coal Mining Boom: Rising Methane Emissions and Energy Demands
ATMIS Enhances Gender Equality with New Training for Military and Police Officers
Two Indian Police Officers Resign, Eye Private Sector Opportunities
Family Demands Termination of Police Officers Over Alleged Assault on Army Major and Fiancée
Police Officers Suspended Over Altercation with BJP Member in Madhya Pradesh