High Court Orders CBI Probe into Dhanbad Coal Mining Scandal

In a significant development, the Jharkhand High Court has tasked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with examining the involvement of police officials in illegal coal mining and sale in Dhanbad. The directive follows allegations made by a journalist, who accused local authorities of colluding with the coal mafia.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi, delivering his verdict, emphasized that the claims presented are substantial enough to warrant investigation by the premier investigative agency. He also criticized the state government's move to file a petition post-reservation of the order as unwarranted.

The case has garnered political attention, with BJP state president Babulal Marandi applauding the court's order, asserting that a CBI probe is crucial for unveiling the truth. Marandi further accused the ruling JMM-led coalition of widespread involvement in coal theft, with frequent appeals to the state government going unheard.

(With inputs from agencies.)