Strategic Relocation: Ensuring Safety Along the Line of Control

The Indian Army is considering relocating villages near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir to protect residents. Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai highlighted the necessity of cooperation with civil authorities for successful implementation. The plan considers both security and socio-economic impacts on local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is strategizing the relocation of villages situated ahead of the fence along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, a measure deemed essential for safeguarding civilian lives, a senior Army official disclosed on Thursday.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, explained the blueprint's requirement for collaboration with civil authorities, given the complex facets involved in such a maneuver.

Emphasizing both security and socio-economic implications, Lt Gen Ghai assured that the plan is under development and aims to unfold imminently, particularly considering the continuing threats posed by potential cross-border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

