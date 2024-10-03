Strategic Relocation: Ensuring Safety Along the Line of Control

The Indian Army is strategizing the relocation of villages situated ahead of the fence along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, a measure deemed essential for safeguarding civilian lives, a senior Army official disclosed on Thursday.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, explained the blueprint's requirement for collaboration with civil authorities, given the complex facets involved in such a maneuver.

Emphasizing both security and socio-economic implications, Lt Gen Ghai assured that the plan is under development and aims to unfold imminently, particularly considering the continuing threats posed by potential cross-border tensions.

