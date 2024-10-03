Historic Agreement Secures Diego Garcia's Future
India lauds the UK's decision to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, including the strategic Diego Garcia, to Mauritius. This move resolves a long-standing dispute, confirming Mauritius's sovereignty, while ensuring the military base's operations remain unchanged, fostering peace in the Indian Ocean.
The historic handover of the Chagos Islands from the UK to Mauritius marks a significant milestone, drawing commendations from India. This move is part of a strategic agreement designed to enhance security in the Indian Ocean and foster decolonization.
The military base at Diego Garcia, crucial for international security, will continue operations unchanged. This development follows over 50 years of contested sovereignty, with the UK demonstrating its commitment to global security.
Indian sources cited New Delhi's quiet yet pivotal role in facilitating this agreement, reinforcing its partnership with Mauritius and support for peaceful resolutions in the Indo-Pacific.
(With inputs from agencies.)
