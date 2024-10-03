Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Salkhan Village

A tragic road accident in Salkhan village left three people dead, including two minors, after a speeding truck ran them over, confirmed local authorities.

Charu Dwivedi, a Circle Officer, reported that Anshu (27) was standing near a dhaba when a truck, driven by an intoxicated individual, fatally struck him and two nearby children, Ansh (6) and Jasvin (4). All died on the scene.

The truck driver has been detained, and a thorough investigation is ongoing. The victims' bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations to ascertain further details.

