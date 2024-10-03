Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Salkhan Village

An unfortunate road accident in Salkhan village claimed the lives of three individuals, including two minors. A speeding truck, whose driver was intoxicated, struck Anshu and two children, Ansh and Jasvin. The incident occurred near a dhaba under Chopan Police jurisdiction, prompting an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Salkhan village left three people dead, including two minors, after a speeding truck ran them over, confirmed local authorities.

Charu Dwivedi, a Circle Officer, reported that Anshu (27) was standing near a dhaba when a truck, driven by an intoxicated individual, fatally struck him and two nearby children, Ansh (6) and Jasvin (4). All died on the scene.

The truck driver has been detained, and a thorough investigation is ongoing. The victims' bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

