Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Salkhan Village

An unfortunate road accident in Salkhan village claimed the lives of three individuals, including two minors. A speeding truck, whose driver was intoxicated, struck Anshu and two children, Ansh and Jasvin. The incident occurred near a dhaba under Chopan Police jurisdiction, prompting an investigation.
A tragic road accident in Salkhan village left three people dead, including two minors, after a speeding truck ran them over, confirmed local authorities.
Charu Dwivedi, a Circle Officer, reported that Anshu (27) was standing near a dhaba when a truck, driven by an intoxicated individual, fatally struck him and two nearby children, Ansh (6) and Jasvin (4). All died on the scene.
The truck driver has been detained, and a thorough investigation is ongoing. The victims' bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations to ascertain further details.
