Lebanon's Crisis: Civilians in Crossfire Amid Deadly Conflict

Civilians in Lebanon are experiencing severe hardships as military operations by Israel against Hezbollah continue to unfold. According to a senior U.N. official, the impact on civilians has reached "truly catastrophic" levels.

Since September 23, when Israel escalated airstrikes on Lebanon, the displacement rate has surpassed all previous projections, with dire consequences for the country's infrastructure. Over 1 million people have been affected, and the damage has been extensive.

The Lebanese authorities and international organizations are calling for adherence to humanitarian laws, emphasizing the need for civilian protection and access to humanitarian aid. Lebanon is struggling to cope with the crisis, compounded by existing economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)