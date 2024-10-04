Delhi's Largest Drug Bust: Alleged Political Ties and International Syndicate Unveiled

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended Jitender Gill on Thursday, as part of ongoing investigations into the city's largest-ever drug haul. Authorities have uncovered potential links between the main accused and leaders from a national political party, adding complexity to the case.

Gill, an Indian national residing in the UK, was arrested near Punjab's Amritsar airport while trying to escape to London. The 40-year-old had come to supervise the drug cartel's operations in India but planned to flee following the arrest of four accomplices earlier this week.

Investigations also revealed the involvement of Tushar Goyal, identified as the mastermind behind the syndicate in India. Goyal's social media presence showed connections with the Indian Youth Congress, which expelled him last year. Police have seized a massive consignment of drugs, estimated to be worth Rs 5,620 crore, from a godown linked to Goyal's family, intensifying the probe.

