Left Menu

Storm Surge: The Imperiled Arts District of Asheville

Asheville's River Arts District, a tourism hub, faces ruin after Hurricane Helene's devastating floods. With art washed away and buildings destroyed, the community worries about the district's future, fearing rising rents and chain store invasion could change its cultural essence forever.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:58 IST
Storm Surge: The Imperiled Arts District of Asheville
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The River Arts District in Asheville, North Carolina, a cornerstone of the city's tourism industry, is facing an uncertain future following Hurricane Helene's destructive floods. The district, home to numerous artists and their studios, has been left in disarray with artworks and personal belongings carried away by the surging waters.

Fine arts photographer Karen Maugans and others in the district suffered significant losses as floodwaters invaded their galleries and studios. The River Arts District, a significant economic contributor, generating $1 billion in annual sales, now grapples with extensive cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

The natural disaster has compounded the region's challenges, with artists fearing that increased development pressures could alter the district's unique identity. While some artists help each other recover, concerns about chain stores taking over remain high among the community members committed to preserving their haven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024