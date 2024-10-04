Storm Surge: The Imperiled Arts District of Asheville

The River Arts District in Asheville, North Carolina, a cornerstone of the city's tourism industry, is facing an uncertain future following Hurricane Helene's destructive floods. The district, home to numerous artists and their studios, has been left in disarray with artworks and personal belongings carried away by the surging waters.

Fine arts photographer Karen Maugans and others in the district suffered significant losses as floodwaters invaded their galleries and studios. The River Arts District, a significant economic contributor, generating $1 billion in annual sales, now grapples with extensive cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

The natural disaster has compounded the region's challenges, with artists fearing that increased development pressures could alter the district's unique identity. While some artists help each other recover, concerns about chain stores taking over remain high among the community members committed to preserving their haven.

