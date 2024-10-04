G7 Nations Unite Against Migrant Trafficking: New Police Units to Combat Smuggling
The G7 countries are setting up specialized police units to tackle migrant trafficking, announced Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. This initiative was discussed at the G7 meeting in Italy, focusing on irregular migration and involving increased cooperation with European and African governments.
The Group of Seven (G7) rich democracies will establish specialized police units to combat migrant trafficking, Italy's Interior Minister announced on Friday. This aims to address irregular migration.
Following a three-day G7 interior ministers' meeting, Matteo Piantedosi highlighted the plan to bolster investigative and operational police capabilities through unified actions.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, holding the G7 presidency for 2024, seeks collaboration with the EU and African nations against traffickers. The new action plan calls for enhanced G7 collaboration and specialized law enforcement units.
(With inputs from agencies.)
