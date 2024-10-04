Major Drug Bust: Methamphetamine Seized in Mizoram

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles, together with Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department, has confiscated Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 6.65 crore from Siaha town. The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals, one of whom is a Myanmar national, officials reported on Friday.

Based on reliable intelligence, Assam Rifles executed the joint venture in the southern Mizoram region on Thursday. They seized 1.9 kg of Methamphetamine, colloquially known as a party drug, aiming to thwart illegal drug distribution in the area.

The apprehended Myanmar resident was caught delivering the consignment to a local from Siaha. The narcotics and the accused were immediately handed over to the excise and narcotics department for further investigation and legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)