Major Crackdown on Illegal E-Cigarette Trade: Seizures and Arrests in Delhi
Delhi Police have seized banned e-cigarettes worth over Rs 2 crore and arrested eight people involved in their illegal trade. The e-cigarettes were imported from China and were being transported to Delhi. Investigations continue to track down the rest of the network, including a Gujarat-based kingpin.
In a significant enforcement action, Delhi Police have confiscated banned e-cigarettes valued over Rs 2 crore and detained eight individuals linked to an illegal inter-state trade network, according to a statement issued on Friday.
The operation, which unfolded on Thursday, began with intelligence regarding the illegal import and movement of e-cigarettes into Delhi's northern district, leading to a coordinated raid near a private hospital. Officers seized 24 cartons containing 4,740 Chinese-manufactured e-cigarettes.
Further investigations have led to the arrests of additional suspects and the recovery of more illicit goods. The crackdown is part of an ongoing effort by authorities to combat the banned distribution and sale of e-cigarettes, prohibited in India since September 2019.
