Flood Fury in Bihar: Government's Struggle to Provide Adequate Relief
Bihar faces severe flood conditions with over 45 lakh people affected. The state government is providing financial aid, yet dissatisfaction grows among the affected. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects flood-hit regions and relief measures are ongoing. Agitations, including road blockades, highlight the demand for better relief efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:59 IST
The flood situation in Bihar remains dire, affecting more than 45 lakh people across 30 districts, despite decreasing water levels in some rivers.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched financial assistance and personally reviewed the relief efforts in regions like Darbhanga, amid public dissatisfaction over relief measures.
Protests erupted in Muzaffarpur with road blockades and confrontations with police, reflecting the desperation of those affected by flash floods.
