Flood Fury in Bihar: Government's Struggle to Provide Adequate Relief

The flood situation in Bihar remains dire, affecting more than 45 lakh people across 30 districts, despite decreasing water levels in some rivers.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched financial assistance and personally reviewed the relief efforts in regions like Darbhanga, amid public dissatisfaction over relief measures.

Protests erupted in Muzaffarpur with road blockades and confrontations with police, reflecting the desperation of those affected by flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)