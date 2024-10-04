Left Menu

Flood Fury in Bihar: Government's Struggle to Provide Adequate Relief

Bihar faces severe flood conditions with over 45 lakh people affected. The state government is providing financial aid, yet dissatisfaction grows among the affected. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects flood-hit regions and relief measures are ongoing. Agitations, including road blockades, highlight the demand for better relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:59 IST
Flood Fury in Bihar: Government's Struggle to Provide Adequate Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in Bihar remains dire, affecting more than 45 lakh people across 30 districts, despite decreasing water levels in some rivers.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched financial assistance and personally reviewed the relief efforts in regions like Darbhanga, amid public dissatisfaction over relief measures.

Protests erupted in Muzaffarpur with road blockades and confrontations with police, reflecting the desperation of those affected by flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024