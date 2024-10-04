Strengthening Security: Innovative Approaches for Arunachal Pradesh's Borders

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen (Retd.) K T Parnaik, has called for enhanced security measures along the Line of Actual Control in collaboration with technological advancements, as reported by the Raj Bhavan.

A discussion titled 'Security Challenges in the Northeast, with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh' hosted key defense experts. There, Parnaik also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve security along the India-Myanmar border.

Strategic discussions included analysis of potential impacts from developments in Bangladesh, Nepal, and neighboring countries on northeastern states, with a focus on creating tactical leverage for conflict resolution. The event, attended by key figures from various sectors, emphasized a collective approach to these security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)