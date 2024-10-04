Left Menu

Strengthening Security: Innovative Approaches for Arunachal Pradesh's Borders

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) K T Parnaik emphasized the importance of bolstering security along the Line of Actual Control and integrating the local population with security forces. Discussions at Raj Bhavan also covered strategic implications of regional geopolitics and the necessity for tactical reciprocity on security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:19 IST
Strengthening Security: Innovative Approaches for Arunachal Pradesh's Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen (Retd.) K T Parnaik, has called for enhanced security measures along the Line of Actual Control in collaboration with technological advancements, as reported by the Raj Bhavan.

A discussion titled 'Security Challenges in the Northeast, with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh' hosted key defense experts. There, Parnaik also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve security along the India-Myanmar border.

Strategic discussions included analysis of potential impacts from developments in Bangladesh, Nepal, and neighboring countries on northeastern states, with a focus on creating tactical leverage for conflict resolution. The event, attended by key figures from various sectors, emphasized a collective approach to these security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024