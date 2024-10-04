Police Nab Con Artist in Mobile Tower Scam

A notorious scheme involving fake mobile tower installations has been uncovered as Assam Police arrested an alleged con artist in Guwahati.

The suspect, identified as Dheeraj Pao, is accused of swindling an Arunachal Pradesh resident named Jumda Padu out of Rs 92 lakh.

Pao, who posed as a representative of M/s Rhodus Estates Private Limited, reportedly promised to install towers which never materialized. Despite taking the funds, Pao neither completed the project nor returned the money, eluding all attempts at communication.

A coordinated investigation led to Pao's arrest in Guwahati, marking a significant victory for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)