Left Menu

Police Nab Con Artist in Mobile Tower Scam

Dheeraj Pao has been arrested for defrauding an Arunachal Pradesh resident of Rs 92 lakh by pretending to install mobile towers. He posed as a representative of fictitious company, M/s Rhodus Estates Private Limited, and evaded communication after receiving funds. Police arrested him in Guwahati after investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:32 IST
Police Nab Con Artist in Mobile Tower Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious scheme involving fake mobile tower installations has been uncovered as Assam Police arrested an alleged con artist in Guwahati.

The suspect, identified as Dheeraj Pao, is accused of swindling an Arunachal Pradesh resident named Jumda Padu out of Rs 92 lakh.

Pao, who posed as a representative of M/s Rhodus Estates Private Limited, reportedly promised to install towers which never materialized. Despite taking the funds, Pao neither completed the project nor returned the money, eluding all attempts at communication.

A coordinated investigation led to Pao's arrest in Guwahati, marking a significant victory for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024