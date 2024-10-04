High Court Rejects Petition Over Objectionable Instagram Post

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition by Mohammad Bilal, who sought to quash an FIR for allegedly uploading an objectionable Instagram post against religious figures and beliefs. The court decision came after Bilal claimed his account had been hacked.

Bilal argued that two days prior to the alleged incident, his Instagram account was hacked, leading to the controversial post. However, the court pointed out inconsistencies in his defense, noting his reaction to the complainant further undermined his claims.

The court emphasized that the FIR indicated the commission of a cognizable offense, thus justifying its stance against interference at this stage. Justice GS Ahluwalia underscored the seriousness of the allegations, dismissing Bilal's petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)