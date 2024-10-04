Left Menu

High Court Rejects Petition Over Objectionable Instagram Post

The Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed Mohammad Bilal's petition to quash an FIR against him for allegedly posting objectionable content against Lord Ram, Yogi Adityanath, and Hinduism on Instagram. Bilal claimed his account was hacked, but the court found his defense unconvincing, emphasizing the FIR's disclosure of a cognizable offense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:49 IST
High Court Rejects Petition Over Objectionable Instagram Post
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition by Mohammad Bilal, who sought to quash an FIR for allegedly uploading an objectionable Instagram post against religious figures and beliefs. The court decision came after Bilal claimed his account had been hacked.

Bilal argued that two days prior to the alleged incident, his Instagram account was hacked, leading to the controversial post. However, the court pointed out inconsistencies in his defense, noting his reaction to the complainant further undermined his claims.

The court emphasized that the FIR indicated the commission of a cognizable offense, thus justifying its stance against interference at this stage. Justice GS Ahluwalia underscored the seriousness of the allegations, dismissing Bilal's petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

