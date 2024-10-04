Mystery Surrounds Brutal Forest Murder of Local Factory Worker

A gruesome discovery was made in the forest near Mandola village, where the body of a 55-year-old woman was found, police confirmed on Friday. The victim was identified as a resident of Tronica City and employed as a thread cutter at a local jeans factory.

The body, discovered in a semi-nude state with multiple injuries, has fueled suspicions of a possible rape and murder case, though police have stated it's premature to draw any conclusions pending the post-mortem report. Her son identified the body by missing earrings and absence of struggle signs at the scene.

Authorities are rigorously collecting evidence, utilizing CCTV footage, a dog squad, and forensic teams to uncover clues. DCP Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari emphasized the complexity of the case and the ongoing efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)