Mystery Surrounds Brutal Forest Murder of Local Factory Worker

A 55-year-old factory worker from Tronica City has been found murdered in a forest near Mandola village. Her semi-nude body had head and facial injuries. While rape is suspected, police await a post-mortem report and are collecting evidence through CCTV and forensic analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A gruesome discovery was made in the forest near Mandola village, where the body of a 55-year-old woman was found, police confirmed on Friday. The victim was identified as a resident of Tronica City and employed as a thread cutter at a local jeans factory.

The body, discovered in a semi-nude state with multiple injuries, has fueled suspicions of a possible rape and murder case, though police have stated it's premature to draw any conclusions pending the post-mortem report. Her son identified the body by missing earrings and absence of struggle signs at the scene.

Authorities are rigorously collecting evidence, utilizing CCTV footage, a dog squad, and forensic teams to uncover clues. DCP Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari emphasized the complexity of the case and the ongoing efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

